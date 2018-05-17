ZBB Energy (ESNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 17th, 2018 // No Comments

ZBB Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ZBB Energy had a negative return on equity of 85.43% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million.

Shares of ZBB Energy opened at $0.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ZBB Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on ZBB Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About ZBB Energy

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the commercial and industrial building, utility, and off-grid markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs and controls the flow of electricity, as well as offers aggregation and monetization opportunities for providing utility grid services; DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity; and Agile Hybrid advanced energy storage system, an energy storage system to deliver power and energy for behind-the-meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings.

Earnings History for ZBB Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC)

Receive News & Ratings for ZBB Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZBB Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply