ZBB Energy (ESNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZBB Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ZBB Energy had a negative return on equity of 85.43% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million.

Shares of ZBB Energy opened at $0.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ZBB Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on ZBB Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the commercial and industrial building, utility, and off-grid markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs and controls the flow of electricity, as well as offers aggregation and monetization opportunities for providing utility grid services; DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity; and Agile Hybrid advanced energy storage system, an energy storage system to deliver power and energy for behind-the-meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings.

