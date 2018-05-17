Zayo Group (ZAYO) and Verizon Communications (VZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zayo Group (NYSE: ZAYO) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Zayo Group does not pay a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This table compares Zayo Group and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group 3.15% 9.31% 1.55% Verizon Communications 24.37% 42.62% 6.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Zayo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Zayo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zayo Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zayo Group and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group 0 3 13 0 2.81 Verizon Communications 0 8 14 0 2.64

Zayo Group presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.64%. Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $54.81, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Zayo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zayo Group is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zayo Group and Verizon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group $2.20 billion 3.79 $85.70 million $0.40 83.90 Verizon Communications $126.03 billion 1.57 $30.10 billion $3.74 12.80

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Zayo Group. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Zayo Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2017, it had 116.3 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

