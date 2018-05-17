Zacks: Yintech Investment Holdings (YIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Yintech Investment Holdings (NASDAQ:YIN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.15 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Yintech Investment an industry rank of 43 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YIN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yintech Investment in the first quarter worth about $2,104,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yintech Investment in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yintech Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yintech Investment stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.76. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,778. The firm has a market cap of $653.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.29. Yintech Investment has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 19.38%. analysts forecast that Yintech Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

