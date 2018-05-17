Zacks: Liberty Media Co. (LSXMK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $49.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Media an industry rank of 113 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th.

Shares of Liberty Media traded up $0.54, reaching $46.17, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,637. Liberty Media has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Liberty Media by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Liberty Media by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Liberty Media by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 500,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Media by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

