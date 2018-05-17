Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sonoco (SON) to Buy

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “For full-year 2018, Sonoco expects its adjusted earnings per share will be $3.22-$3.32, reflecting a downward revision in the expected effective tax rate and anticipated earnings accretion from the Highland Packaging acquisition. Compared with the earnings per share in 2017, the mid-point of the guidance reflects year-over-year growth of 17%. For second-quarter 2018, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of 83-89 cents, reflecting 100% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. Sonoco is poised to gain from the Highland Packaging acquisition which will strengthen its thermoforming business. Further, its Grow and Optimize strategy will also aid growth. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past month.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SON. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Sonoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of Sonoco traded down $0.12, reaching $51.53, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. Sonoco has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sonoco had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 4,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $248,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 13,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $713,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,482.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,525 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Sonoco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sonoco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco by 29.5% in the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

