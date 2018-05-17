Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Match Group (MTCH) to “Strong-Buy”

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Match Group, Inc. offers subscription-based online dating websites and applications services. The company’s dating products brands consists of Match, OkCupid, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, Twoo, OurTime and FriendScout24. Match Group, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Vetr raised shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.61 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.79 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of Match Group opened at $39.69 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Match Group has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $451,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,739.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $227,550.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 570,335 shares of company stock valued at $22,838,391. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 12,204.8% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Match Group by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 2,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

