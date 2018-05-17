Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) to Hold

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

HCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech opened at $33.17 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -151.68 and a beta of 0.31. Hutchison China MediTech has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

