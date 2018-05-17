Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Garrison Capital (GARS) to “Hold”

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Garrison Capital opened at $8.42 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Garrison Capital has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Garrison Capital had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 million. equities research analysts expect that Garrison Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GARS. Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 41.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

