Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CMS Energy (CMS) to “Buy”

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy started off 2018 on an impressive note, with its first-quarter earnings as well as revenues having comfortably surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s share price has outperformed the broader market in last one year. It's regulated electric power operations in Michigan generate a relatively stable and growing earnings stream. The company boasts a solid capital expenditure program to boost its infrastructural upgrades. Under the electric utility operations, CMS Energy focuses on strengthening circuits and substations, replacing aging poles and installing smart meters. However, the company incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation, and closure of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMS. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CMS Energy has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $44.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $360,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $46,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,324.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,921 shares of company stock worth $1,134,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

