Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharma beats estimates for both earnings and sales in the first quarter. The company is expected to file a BLA for its lead pipeline candidate, Rolontis in 2018. A potential approval will boost the prospect of the company. However, Spectrum has faced regulatory setbacks in the past including a CRL for Qapzola (bladder cancer) in the United States. Additional regulatory/development setbacks could affect the stock. However, out-licensing agreements for a number of products will allow Spectrum to focus on the development of its pipeline candidates. Spectrum’s shares have outperformed the industry in past one year. However, Spectrum's low product sales remain a cause of concern. Moreover, gaining market share is challenging for Spectrum as it competes with several companies with greater financial strength.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPPI. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

SPPI opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.99. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $17.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 64.39%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $59,549.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,323 shares of company stock worth $14,924,773. 9.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,630,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $805,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,707,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 238.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 183,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

