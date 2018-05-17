Zacks Investment Research Lowers Restoration Robotics (HAIR) to Sell

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Restoration Robotics Inc. is a medical device company. It engaged in developing and commercializing the ARTAS(R) Robotic Hair Restoration System. The company serves physicians and patients primarily in the United States. Restoration Robotics Inc. is based in San Jose, California. “

HAIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Restoration Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on Restoration Robotics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

Restoration Robotics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 234,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,502. Restoration Robotics has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 million. sell-side analysts expect that Restoration Robotics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restoration Robotics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 55,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

