Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBDC. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital Bdc in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital Bdc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital Bdc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Golub Capital Bdc has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. Golub Capital Bdc had a net margin of 58.88% and a return on equity of 8.11%. equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital Bdc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Golub Capital Bdc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

In other Golub Capital Bdc news, Director William M. Iv Webster purchased 19,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $356,099.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Iv Webster purchased 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $279,816.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,468 shares of company stock valued at $641,816 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Golub Capital Bdc by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 212,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Silver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital Bdc during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of The Ozarks increased its stake in Golub Capital Bdc by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 27,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Golub Capital Bdc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 201,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital Bdc during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital Bdc

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

