Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPM. Eurobank EFG upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an accumulate rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.54.

Evolution Petroleum opened at $9.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

In other news, insider Randall D. Keys sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 58,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $474,994.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,862 shares of company stock worth $2,114,840 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,489,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 20.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $779,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

