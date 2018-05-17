Zacks Investment Research Lowers California Resources (CRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

CRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs upgraded California Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded California Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.91 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded California Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of California Resources opened at $35.02 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.56. California Resources has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 35,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $503,815.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,601.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 1,855.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 690,503 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 1,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 123,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

