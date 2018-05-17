Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical opened at $29.95 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($1.20). sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,053,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $69,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,038 shares of company stock worth $3,105,100 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 734,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after purchasing an additional 733,526 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,627,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 851,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 637,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

