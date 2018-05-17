Zacks: CTS Co. (CTS) Given $28.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CTS an industry rank of 86 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in CTS by 7.8% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 29,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CTS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CTS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CTS by 73.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.35, reaching $32.05, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,621. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.06 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

