Zacks: Brokerages Expect Univar (UNVR) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Univar (NYSE:UNVR) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Univar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. Univar reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Univar had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Univar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on Univar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Univar by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,772,000. Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter valued at $6,966,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Univar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter valued at $12,059,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.61. 19,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

