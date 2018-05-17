Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sientra (SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce $15.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. Sientra posted sales of $8.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $65.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $67.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $95.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $90.30 million to $99.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 181.25% and a negative net margin of 164.72%. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIEN. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams purchased 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Haines purchased 281,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at $425,871. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 301,853 shares of company stock worth $4,075,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 484,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 158,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sientra opened at $16.74 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -1.11. Sientra has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

