Zacks: Brokerages Expect Santander Brasil (BSBR) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect that Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Santander Brasil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Santander Brasil reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Brasil will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Brasil.

Get Santander Brasil alerts:

Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Santander Brasil had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSBR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

BSBR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 1,650,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Santander Brasil has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 11th. Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Brasil by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 160,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 21,348 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Brasil by 5,106.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 249,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Brasil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,520,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Brasil by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 393,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 254,384 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.