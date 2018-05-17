Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoDaddy (GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.21. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on GoDaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on GoDaddy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on GoDaddy to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 166.21, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,963,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,478.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,616.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,615,305 shares of company stock valued at $807,532,773. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. AXA bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GoDaddy by 10,297.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

