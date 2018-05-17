Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.16). Evoke Pharma posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

EVOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

EVOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 139,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,239. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 769,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 198,127 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

