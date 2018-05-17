Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cigna (CI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cigna (NYSE:CI) will post $11.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.37 billion. Cigna reported sales of $10.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $44.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.17 billion to $45.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $47.29 billion to $48.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cigna to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 36,769 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total value of $7,047,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,319,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Hocevar sold 2,759 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $529,286.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI opened at $177.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Cigna has a 52-week low of $174.87 and a 52-week high of $176.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.