Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

BLCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.30 to $6.85 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.08, hitting $7.99, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 3,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,706. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 67,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

