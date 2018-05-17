Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safety (SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safety (NYSE:SAFE) will report $9.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Safety will report full year sales of $46.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.29 million to $47.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $63.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $66.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safety.

Safety (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Safety had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Safety in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Safety and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In related news, CFO Geoffrey G. Jervis acquired 33,850 shares of Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $550,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay S. Nydick acquired 15,000 shares of Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 87,525 shares of company stock worth $1,517,797. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Safety by 66.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Safety in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safety in the third quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Safety in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in Safety by 37.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Safety remained flat at $$18.38 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 27,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,684. Safety has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Safety Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

