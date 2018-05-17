Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $56.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of MCRI traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,737. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $780.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 959,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 196,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

