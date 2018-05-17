Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,928. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $136,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $203,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

