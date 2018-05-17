Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

CDR stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 61 properties, with approximately 9.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

