Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies (TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.53 Million

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) to report $234.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.75 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $209.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $947.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $954.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

Tyler Technologies opened at $226.92 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $225.58 and a twelve month high of $227.86. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Tyler Technologies news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $925,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.71, for a total transaction of $1,527,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,697,699. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 116,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 189,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

