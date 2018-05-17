Zacks: Analysts Expect Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) will report sales of $30.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.83 million and the lowest is $29.90 million. Northfield Bancorp posted sales of $29.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will report full-year sales of $122.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $123.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $127.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $129.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northfield Bancorp.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $70,834.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,415.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $162,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,045. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFBK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 120,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,368. Northfield Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $777.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

