Zacks: Analysts Expect Milacron Holdings (MCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Milacron Holdings (NYSE:MCRN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Milacron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Milacron posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Milacron will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Milacron had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.35%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MCRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Milacron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Milacron in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Milacron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Milacron news, Director Jim M. Kratochvil sold 28,000 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $606,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 2,054 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $43,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,854 shares of company stock valued at $814,082. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Milacron by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,071,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,280,000 after acquiring an additional 699,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Milacron by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,351,000 after acquiring an additional 563,449 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Milacron by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milacron during the 4th quarter valued at $52,429,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Milacron by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,618,000 after acquiring an additional 334,127 shares during the period.

NYSE MCRN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,841. Milacron has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.62.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

