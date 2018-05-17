Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Products (EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Enterprise Products reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products.

Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Enterprise Products had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Enterprise Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. Enterprise Products has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products’s dividend payout ratio is 129.55%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $497,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products by 46,766.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

