Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zafgen (ZFGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zafgen’s earnings. Zafgen reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zafgen will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zafgen.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06).

ZFGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other Zafgen news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zafgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zafgen by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zafgen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zafgen by 139,086.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen opened at $6.45 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.55. Zafgen has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

