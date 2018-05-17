Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.89 Million

Brokerages predict that United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) will post $231.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the highest is $277.07 million. United Insurance posted sales of $178.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full year sales of $772.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.70 million to $798.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $813.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $788.60 million to $839.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Insurance.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. United Insurance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $182.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UIHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of United Insurance opened at $20.86 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.54 per share, with a total value of $51,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Insurance (UIHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.