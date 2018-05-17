Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to report ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.60). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCPH shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Scpharmaceuticals traded down $0.31, hitting $13.38, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,194. The company has a current ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,996,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

