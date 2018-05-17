Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes (INVH) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.13. 157,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,981. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,966,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,746,000 after buying an additional 17,028,345 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $252,609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1,605.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,722,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after buying an additional 8,210,968 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 97,434.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,412,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,715,000 after buying an additional 7,405,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 11,641,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,397,000 after buying an additional 7,385,803 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

