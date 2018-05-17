Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intelsat (I) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intelsat (NYSE:I) to report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.34). Intelsat reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intelsat.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

I has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Intelsat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intelsat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of I stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.56. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in I. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 162.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 109,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 109,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (I)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.