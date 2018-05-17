Zacks: AC Immune SA (ACIU) Given $22.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AC Immune an industry rank of 111 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AC Immune from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $10.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 2.17. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

