YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YRCW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

YRCW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,609. The stock has a market cap of $351.78 million, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. YRC Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. equities research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $120,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,607.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 138,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

