Yext (YEXT) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $15.18

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 927100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Yext had a negative net margin of 39.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.88 million. analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $99,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 827,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,578,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

