Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 17,657 Shares of Corning Inc. (GLW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the period. Corning makes up 0.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.15% of Corning worth $35,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Motco increased its position in shares of Corning by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $132,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

GLW opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.35. Corning Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Corning Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 2nd. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

