XTRABYTES Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.98 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $25.98 million and $32,367.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004047 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00746918 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011959 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00149776 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00159549 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

