X L.P. Canaan Sells 77,591 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 77,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $494,254.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

X L.P. Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 16th, X L.P. Canaan sold 164,747 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $1,057,675.74.

On Thursday, March 22nd, X L.P. Canaan sold 39,518 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $814,465.98.

On Monday, March 19th, X L.P. Canaan sold 20,365 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $418,500.75.

On Tuesday, March 13th, X L.P. Canaan sold 1,204 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $25,091.36.

On Thursday, March 15th, X L.P. Canaan sold 13,155 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $271,782.30.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,349. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

