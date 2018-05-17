W&T Offshore (WTI) Lowered to Underweight at Capital One

Capital One cut shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Capital One also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTI. KLR Group lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of W&T Offshore opened at $7.96 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.78.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

