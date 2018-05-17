Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

WMGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.38.

Wright Medical Group opened at $24.19 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.69 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 110.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 119,073 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,752,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter worth $235,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

