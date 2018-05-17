Worthington Industries (WOR) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,391,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its position in Worthington Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 146,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 67,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 112,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Worthington Industries opened at $47.06 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.14). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WOR shares. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $119,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Lamprinakos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $343,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,518.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

