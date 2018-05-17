Worm Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Facebook by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,587,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,221,204,000 after buying an additional 558,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107,163 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.37.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $38,834,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $231,845,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,914,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,357,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $183.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $535.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $182.76 and a one year high of $184.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

