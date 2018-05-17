Workiva (WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Workiva (NYSE:WK) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.25). Workiva posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WK. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workiva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of Workiva traded down $0.20, reaching $25.65, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,794. Workiva has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $136,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,005.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $284,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,080 shares of company stock worth $3,788,613 in the last 90 days. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,010.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 112,032 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

