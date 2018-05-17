Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Receives $123.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Workday to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $133.97 on Monday. Workday has a 1-year low of $132.39 and a 1-year high of $134.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Workday had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $582.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.41 million. equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $914,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 397,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $50,012,795.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,318 shares of company stock worth $85,639,988 in the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 112.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

