Wizz Air (WIZZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIZZ. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,310 ($58.46) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($50.87) to GBX 3,800 ($51.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,100 ($55.62) to GBX 4,000 ($54.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.76) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,986.77 ($40.52).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,144 ($42.65) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,825 ($51.89).

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($49.27), for a total value of £5,448,000 ($7,390,124.80).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. It operates a fleet of 87 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offer services for approximately 550 routes from 28 bases connecting 144 destinations across 43 countries.

