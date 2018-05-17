WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (HEDJ) Stake Boosted by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) by 483.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 46.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the first quarter worth $231,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 85.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the first quarter worth $1,574,000.

Shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond opened at $66.82 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

